Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House

President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House

President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House

President Trump mentioned welcoming the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the White House during a news conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's embarrassing Super Bowl blunder

Donald Trump's embarrassing Super Bowl blunderPresident Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl.On the heels of the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Donald Trump deletes tweet after congratulating Kansas, not Missouri, for Chiefs' Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump praised the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win but initially congratulated...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tanyaodonovan1

Tanya Gomez RT @Jamierodr14: Vile! The Squad disgusts me. While President Trump talks about *Prison Reform *record low unemployment for minoriti… 20 seconds ago

StacyDolsen

MI girl in OH World RT @TheBeatWithAri: While Barr was named on Trump's call to the Ukrainian President, he never had to testify or be held accountable in any… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal [Video]Donald Trump unleashes fury after impeachment acquittal

US President Donald Trump spent over an hour at the White House on Thursday unleashing his fury over being charged in the impeachment trial and also thanking his family for standing by him through it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.