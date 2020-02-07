Palm Beach County schools to ban discrimination against hair styles 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published Palm Beach County schools to ban discrimination against hair styles Hair is one of the most important ways that students express themselves, and the School District of Palm Beach County is protecting that freedom of expression.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WM Powell RT @PBCBBallForum: What an 8 Team end of regular-season county championship would look like this year in Palm Beach. Public and Private sch… 10 hours ago The Global Mentor Coach RT @SunSentinel: Dreadlocks, afros, mohawks, spikes: All will be allowed under a Palm Beach County school policy that will ban hair discrim… 13 hours ago Tameka Robinson RT @shsthetribe: Congratulations to Alayna Reddick, Sabrina Luu, Lauren Klemowich, Karen Portillo, and Macie Binda for placing 4th in the A… 13 hours ago 850 WFTL Palm Beach County schools to ban discrimination against hair styles https://t.co/7PcqfJzlTP https://t.co/YsEbaJZPPC 14 hours ago Madeline Montgomery RT @CBS12: Students can support any hairstyle they please. https://t.co/1duWkdidcD 16 hours ago Madison Lyon RT @WPTV: Palm Beach County schools to ban "hair discrimination" https://t.co/AEFfZNFd4v https://t.co/rdi8L9qIiJ 16 hours ago wake1up Palm Beach County schools to ban discrimination against hair styles https://t.co/zWYvtQrQV1 16 hours ago FOX29WFLX On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to ban hair discrimination, meaning students can freely wear their… https://t.co/xS8GbMGo3G 16 hours ago