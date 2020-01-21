bill allows vets to report abuse

Veterinarians can't report suspected abuse of animals in their care?

There's a bill making its way through the legislature that would lift that restriction.

Abc 36's christy bollinger looks at the proposed law through the eyes of a veterinarian.

Imagine suspecting a case of animal abuse...and not being able to do anything about it...that's the reality for every veterinarian in kentucky.

'we all as veterinarians have had those instances where an animal comes in obviously it's in an abuse situation and we need to be able to do something about that.

That's the bottom line."

But under current state law...vets can't...unless they get permission from the animal's owner or if it's under a court.

That's why for doctor drew hestad... senate bill 21...which would lift those restrictions...is a no-brainer.

"you're supposed to be the advocate for this animal and yet your hands are tied and you can't do anything and you send it back into the abuse situation that's not a good position to be in."

According to the kentucky veterinary medical association..

Kentucky is the only state where reporting is illegal..

In all other states the vet either 'may' or 'shall' report.

"that's hard for me to believe but it is true."

That's why republican senator c-b embry drew up the bill... a provision was added to give vets immunity in court for reporting any alleged abuse.

"so they would have no pressure on them not to do it ya know the fear."

The immunity clause is what democratic senator robin webb doesn't like about the bill..she doesn't believe a vet should be protected if, say, they give a false report.

"i think we just have to be diligent in protecting everyone's rights, and the right to utilize and own animals, and make sure that's not impuned in anyway."

Webb says if someone can get their license revoked for an unfounded claim..

They should be able to be sued for it.

She was the only member who voted against the bill in a senate committee hearing.

Doctor hestad argues that human medicine has the immunity clause..

Why can't animal medicine?

"nobody wants to falsely report a child abuse.

Nobody wants to falsely report an animal abuse and so ya know, if that's an area of concern, slap a fine on it."

The bill heads to the senate for consideration.

In frankfort, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Rounds