Wednesday Flash Flooding

On that in the rest of that forecast year coming up in just a few minutes ... after a series of flashlights throughout the day residence or can earn that the severe weather well in danger their home.

He smiles winston read lena ... everywhere, in each would almost come into the house in it was like a rushing river neighborhood cleveland hamilton county, mcmahon county, northwest georgia and other surrounding areas suffered through intense rainfall over the course of the day.

As a result, streets, neighborhoods, residents homes pay the price.

It was worse today than it ever has been reported.

There sure was stunned by the water level and was worried when his art to look for the three and this stolen down i got up this code will weigh the backyard and that all it all.

This will ab maxwell hamilton county officia says some areas are more realized.

We do have some ... flood zone prone areas that always seem to flash flood and we want to encourage people to turn around and don't drown.

Some residents feel the local government should take more responsibility.

They need to address the sewer system.

Upon this area incorrect