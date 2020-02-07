Factory Has Been Manufacturing Campaign Hats Since 1992

Campaign parties of all walks have turned to Unionwear in Newark, New Jersey to manufacture their campaign hats during election season, since 1992.

“We’ve worked with virtually every campaign since we started the business.

One of our first orders was for the Bill Clinton campaign in 1992,” said Mitch Cahn, President of Unionwear.

According to Cahn, it is during presidential campaign years when many businesses turn to American manufacturers to produce their promotional goods to ensure their products are “Made in the USA”.