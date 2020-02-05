Valentine's Day ROACHES?!

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:55s
Roses are nice, but how about roaches?

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is offering up a creepy-crawly Valentine!

For just $5, you can name a giant Madagascar hissing cockroach after your sweetheart.

Why?

Because true love never dies – and neither do roaches!

Your cockroach will live inside the museum’s ‘Heartbreak Motel’, which comes equipped with a live ‘Roachcam’, and you even receive a digital commemorative certificate.

How’s that for an unforgettable gift?!
Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

