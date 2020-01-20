Global  

Celebrating ten years of the Paw Program

The Singing River Health System is getting ready to celebrate 10 years with its therapy Paw Program.
- - - the singing river health system- is getting ready to celebrate 1- years with it's therapy paw - program.- for nearly a decade the - volunteers have worked- tirelessly with dogs like sweet- baby ray to visit patients with- extended stays in every unit of- the hospital.

- ray and other service dogs like- him spend time bringing joy and- comfort to not only patients bu- staff and visitors aswell.- pet therapy for the paws progra- coordinator - jennifer taylor says this a - program she hopes sticks- around for 10 more years.

- - jennifer taylor pet theropy for- the paws- program " if you can imagine- leaving your own pet at home an- - - - not being able to see them for - while.

Having a dog come in and- give you some of that - unconditional love- can really be a boost and can - help you feel better emotional- which will help you heal- faster and feel beter"- - - - ray isn't limited to just - singing river health system he- can - visit your area.- just get intouch with pet - partners at pet partners dot-




