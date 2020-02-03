With less than 6 weeks to go until spring, are Torontonians over winter weather?



Tweets about this Penny Taylor @IzzyDew @KellyO @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @SecretService Bet you were real upset when Pelosi made a bundle in less… https://t.co/s8X5vFQQjQ 11 seconds ago AucklandArtsFestival From ice caving to high wire, we caught up with two of the angels from Place des Anges - coming to Auckland in less… https://t.co/1S0GPZJRZd 2 minutes ago failson of sam @wends626 Says the person who joined less than two weeks ago with no avi. 3 minutes ago Namu kentien RT @ryuminating: In less than 3 weeks, Black Swan by @BTS_twt enters the top 40 most popular videos on The Late Late Show's channel with 36… 7 minutes ago christa⁷ is slow 🌳 In less than 3 weeks, Black Swan by @BTS_twt enters the top 40 most popular videos on The Late Late Show's channel… https://t.co/HdqMxVyuIE 16 minutes ago Jake Less than 2 weeks out from Mardi Gras and my work have finally sent an email with the choreo for the parade and it is .... v bad 23 minutes ago naisha RT @andjustice4some: Reminder: HBO has less than 2 weeks to file their opening brief for appeal. Estate then has 30 days to reply. This… 43 minutes ago Misunderstood Misandrist RT @jujuwebseries: We are less than 3 weeks away from the end of our campaign and we have a long way to go! With your help we can bring Se… 43 minutes ago