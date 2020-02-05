Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen.

Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences.

And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to arrive.

With impeachment over, Trump is fully embracing grievance politics as he heads into 2020.

First on Trump’s election-year hit list: Mitt Romney.

Trump felt particularly aggrieved by Romney’s sole GOP vote to boot him from the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSydney Morning Herald


CNN’s John Berman Goes After Don Jr. Over ‘Appalling’ Instagram Post Calling Mitt Romney a ‘P*ssy’

CNN’s John Berman was appalled by an Instagram post that called Mitt Romney a “pussy” that was...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney [Video]Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.