Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen.

Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences.

And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to arrive.

With impeachment over, Trump is fully embracing grievance politics as he heads into 2020.

First on Trump’s election-year hit list: Mitt Romney.

Trump felt particularly aggrieved by Romney’s sole GOP vote to boot him from the White House.