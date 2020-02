Ashwaubenon's public safety union has voted no confidence in their village manager

UNION"..

VOTEDUNANIMOUSLY LASTNIGHT... THAT THEYHAD "NOCONFIDENCE"..

IN"VILLAGE MANAGERALLISON SWANSON."N-B-C 26'S "ERICCREST"..

IS LIVE IN"ASHWAUBENON"..WITH THE REASONS..BEHIND THE VOTE..ERIC?ALLISON SWANSONHAS WORKED FORTHE VILLAGE OFASHWAUBENON SINCE2011... AND IN THOSENINE YEARSASHWAUBENONSPOLICE UNION SAYS...SEVERAL CURRENTAND FORMERDEPARTMENT HEADS...ARE SUING THEVILLAGE... BECAUSEOF SOME OF HER....CONDUCT...ON THURSDAYMORNING THEUNION...ASHWAUBENONPUBLIC SAFETYOFFICER'SASSOCIATION....INFORMED THEPUBLIC THAT THEYHAVE NOCONFIDENCE INASHWAUBENON'SVILLAGE MANAGER."THIS ASSOCIATIONHAS NEVER VOTED NOCONFIDENCE INANYONE OF THECHIEF'SADMINISTRATORSSINCE THE UNIONWAS ORGANIZEDNEARLY 50 YEARSAGO.

OF THE MANYACCUSATIONS MADE...THE UNION SAYSVILLAGE MANAGERALLISON SWANSONHAS TERMINATED ALIUTANENT... ANDDEMOTED TWOSUPERVISORSRECENTLY.... ALLWITHOUT THE POLICEAND FIRECOMMISSIONSAPPROVAL...."WE'VE ADDRESSEDSEVERAL MEETINGSWITH THE VILLAGEBOARD AND QUITEFRANKLY EVERY TIMEWE'VE TRIED TO TALKWITH THE VILLAGEBOARD THEY AREUNWILLING TOLISTEN."ANOTHERACCUSATION MADE....WAS THAT SWANSONASSISTED INCHANGING OFFICERSRETIREMENT PAYOUTSTRUCTURE....WITHOUTNEGOTATIONS....WHICH THE UNIONSAYS... EQUATED TO15 TO 50 THOUSANDDOLLARS LESS.... INRETIREMENTPAYOUTS... TOINDIVIDUALOFFICERS...."THE VILLAGE ISINVOLVED IN SEVERALLAWSUITS THAT MOSTOF YOU AREUNAWARE OF.MULTIPLE CURRENTAND FORMEREMPLOYEES AS WELLAS THE ASSOCIATIONHAVE CLAIMSPENDING AGAINSTTHE VILLAGE."AND WHILE THESEACCUSATIONS ARENEW... TO MUCH OFTHE PUBLIC... ONTHURSDAY IT ALSOSEEMED TO BE OFFTHE RADAR.... OFASHWAUBENON'SVILLAGE PRESIDENT."THERE HAVE BEENSOME ISSUES WITHSOME PERSONNELBUT NO I HAD NO IDEATHAT THIS WAS GOINGTO HAPPEN."BUT FOR NOW... THEUNION IS STRICTLYASKING THE VILLAGEBOARD... TO TAKE ACLOSER LOOK ATTHIER ACCUSATIONS..."I WOULD WELCOMETHE CHANCE TOWORK WITH HERMOVING FORWARD ASLONG AS THERE ISCONSIDERATION ONBOTH SIDES OF THETABLE."WE DID REACH OUTTO AMANDASWANSON... THEVILLAGE MANAGER...BUT WE HAVE NOTRECEIVED ARESPONSE FROMHER... AT THIS TIME.LIVE INASHWAUBENON ERICCREST NBC26.WE TURN TO