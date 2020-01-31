Craig Robinson & Winslow Fegley On The Disney+ Original Movie, "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made"

Based on Stephan Pastis' book and directed by Tom McCarthy, Disney+'s "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" follows Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley), a quirky 5th grader who runs a detective agency.

Timmy wants his agency to become the best.

But first, he must navigate the world of adults around him, including Mr. Jenkins (Craig Robinson), a school-mandated guidance counselor, and figure out what it means to be normal when you know deep down inside you're different.

