TRI STATE TREASURES FT BRANCH GYM

Its been 45 years since the fort branch twigs?

Played their final game.... but the gym they called home?

Now lives on in a different form.... that purpose?

A a a a a the passion of community members helping save the aging structure?

Is the subject of this weeks tr?state treasure.... the echoes of hoosier high school hoops can still be heard inside a gibson county gymnasium.... thanks to volunteers?

Alumni and local business owners?

The fort branch high school gym has survived roof damage?

Renovations?

High heating bills?

And decades of uncertainty.... volunteer bill knapp explains the relationship the fort branch community shares?

With a group of former students tasked with saving their old gym.... "the fort branch alumni is an organization formed for this gymnasium, who have put all the nostalgia in here.

Put all the class jackets in on the walls and in the hallway here.

And helped with all the memorobilia."

The last class to toss their tassels as student of fort branch high school?

Graduated in the spring of 1975.... going from twigs?

To titans over the summer?

Eventually merging into gibson southern high school... beyond basketball?

The gym finds creative ways to raise fds for its upkeep.... "we charge 20 dollars an hour to rent this gym, and there's a two hour minimum.

We don't want to put the price high, because we want people to be able to use it."

"that's the only way we can keep the doors open and pay our heating bill, is to rent it out to people for basketball, our pickle ball, our volleyball, and quite a few people rent it for birthdays for young kids."

Money*was an issue in years past?

As the gym's wooden roof was in need of repairs.... it took one of the area's biggest employers to step in.... "that was a big problem, and toyota did a big contribution.

And it ran about 10?

Thousand dollars, so we didn't know if we could make it or not.

We didn't know if we'd have to shut the gym down."

"this building here was not built to heat.

Back then they had coal, and that was plentiful and cheap, so they didn't insulate anything.

And this building does cost a lot to heat in the winter time.

Up to $2000 a month."

Although small in size?

The fort branch gym actually houses another no?

For profit organization?

All within the walls of what is officially known as the "south gibson community and teen center".... "this 5th quarter is just for the high school kids after football games and basketball games.

And its just a nice place for the kids to come and not get in trouble after the games."

What once served as locker rooms and showers?

Now provides a safe hangout for for students?

And the next generation of students wanting to preserve this tr?state treasure.... tommy mason 44news....