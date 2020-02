To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:44s - Published To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G telecoms technology. Colette Luke has more.