Flash flooding forces people from their homes in Greenville County 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:02s - Published Flash flooding forces people from their homes in Greenville County Heavy rains Thursday caused flash flooding and forced people from their homes in Greenville County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Flash flooding forces people from their homes in Greenville County COUNTY.PAIGE HOPKINS HAS MORE FROMTRAVELERS REST.PAGE: WE ARE JUST OFF HIGHWAY 11IN THE TIGERVILLE AREA WHEREPEOPLE HAVE BEEN FORCED FROMTHEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF FLASHFLOODING.THIS IS A CAMPGROUND WHEREPEOPLE LIVE YEAR-ROUND.THE WATER THAT CAME AND COULDHAVE TAKEN THEIR TRAILERS AWAY.EMERGENCY RESPONDERS SAID THEYHAD TO GO.POWER WAS CUT FROM THE TRAILERS.THERE WAS A BIG CONCERN THATTHEY COULD BE ELECTROCUTED IFTHE POWER STAYED ON AND ALL OFTHE STANDING WATER WAS IN ANDAROUND THE TRAILERS.WE SAW LARGE PIECES OF DEBRISFLOATING IN THE RIVER, ALSO ALARGE ENCLOSURE.THE WATER IS STARTING TORECEIVE.IT IS STILL NOT CLEAR WHEN THESEPEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED BACK INTOTHEIR HOMES.THANKFULLY, ALL OF THEM GOT OUTAND AVOIDED ANY SWIFT WATERRESCUE BECAUSE THEY FOLLOWEDINSTRUCTIONS AND LEFT BEFORE ITWAS TOO LATE.WE WILL CONTINUE TO MON





