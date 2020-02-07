Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thief Struggles to Escape After Getting Trapped Inside Cell Phone Store

Thief Struggles to Escape After Getting Trapped Inside Cell Phone Store

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
Thief Struggles to Escape After Getting Trapped Inside Cell Phone Store

Thief Struggles to Escape After Getting Trapped Inside Cell Phone Store

This guy entered a cell phone store illegally when the store was closed by jumping over the grate.

He slid in through space under the gate, but when he wanted to get out, he was stuck.

He couldn't get past the grate no matter how hard he tried.

Soon, with all the commotion that he caused, the cops arrived, and he was caught red-handed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.