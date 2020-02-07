Thief Struggles to Escape After Getting Trapped Inside Cell Phone Store

This guy entered a cell phone store illegally when the store was closed by jumping over the grate.

He slid in through space under the gate, but when he wanted to get out, he was stuck.

He couldn't get past the grate no matter how hard he tried.

Soon, with all the commotion that he caused, the cops arrived, and he was caught red-handed.