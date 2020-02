Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 03:59s - Published Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's New Ink | Billboard News