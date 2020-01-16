That's just over a w c1 welcome back.

Jeremy glen is with us from hy-vee to help us get ready for valentine's day.

It's no secret what we're doing.

>> chocolate covered strawberries.

>> valentine's day is right around the corner.

That means we're making chocolate covered strawberries.

>> and you have all kinds of set ups and designs.

>> we make them a white chocolate, dark chocolate allowing different things.

We sell them individually and tonight i will make a few up for you.

>> hot dog.

Is jodie going to help you.

>> i didn't wash my hands.

>> i will eat the ones i dip.

>> so it's all about set up.

You have to have everything laid out and ready to go to move fast.

We start with a parchment paper to rest our strawberries on there.

We will have a good strawberry.

We like to use long stem strawberries in the store.

I don't have them tonight.

They won't be in until this weekend.

We can do bigger better ones.

Those are nice.

>> is that strawberry dry?

You don't want it wet, >> you don't want it wet.

When you work with melted chocolate, you don't want them wet.

>> you don't want to pull them out of the fridge.

Get them to room temperature.

Dipping strawberries is all about the temperature on >> good advice.

>> good advice.

>> let's of good tips.

>> what do we do?

If you're doing a large batch, you melt it on low and keep it on warm until it's the consistency of paint in a can.

>> this looks like a paint brush.

>> it's definitely.

And that's the chocolate that you use.

>> these are our melting chocolates.

Dark, white and small batch.

>> mike has had some of that.

Mike is sneaky.

You're always going to want to keep that.

It's very easy to burn chocolate.

It's nice to have the long stem.

Even if you don't, bunch up the leaves in your fingers and dip it.

Get it as close to the top, give it a shake.

Watch out they get messy and let that rest for three to five minutes to let the set.

>> stand back.

>> whatever.

I do things like this at home all the time.

>> uh-huh.

>> i mean sometimes it doesn't turn out the way i'm expecting it to.

>> how fun.

Is that good?

>> they're pretty easy.

It's just a big part is the set ups.

You're ready to go and holding that temperature.

The chocolate at the right temperature.

>> she could drizzle the white.

>> and it's still trying to up on the white.

>> yeah.

>> i don't know if we will get to that.

We we will take a break and be c1 we're still dipping away here.

>> that's right.

You did a pretty good job.

>> not too bad.

>> who is going to take the bite?

>> it just takes a few minutes.

Sometimes up to 10 depending on how hot your chocolate is?

>> are these available now?

>> they are available now.

We have six count.

12 count.

>> and the price on these are reasonable.

>> the six count is $9.99.

12 count, $18.99.

A great gift idea for valentine's day.

>> you will get these for valentine's day.

>> why of course.

Mike, i know you want to try.

I'm afraid it will drip all over the place.

>> not quite set but close.

>> better you than me.

>> that's it.

We will let them cool off.

>> that's very good.

Very good.

>> thanks jeremy.