The Office Mix-Up Movie

The Office Mix-Up Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - With a mistaken identity, a woman stumbles into a dream job and finds love with a co-worker but is afraid she will lose everything if her real identity is revealed.

- Plot synopsis: Lacey (Kate Mansi) is brilliantly creative.

The only problem is that no one seems to notice.

Barely able to make ends meet, she works an extra shift as a night security guard at a marketing firm.

To overcome boredom, Lacey sketches some ideas for the firm’s struggling ad campaign.

The sketches accidentally get noticed by Mikey (Joey Lawrence), the firm's CEO, and his brother Greg (Matthew Lawrence), who will do anything to prove himself at the company.

Just one problem – they assume Lacey is Valerie Staken, an executive who actually turned down their job offer to work at another firm.

Tempted by the chance to catch up on her bills, Lacey takes on Valerie's identity.

Things get even more complicated when Lacey finds herself falling for Greg.

Now she must come clean before things go too far.

Will she lose everything if she reveals the truth?

Cast: Kate Mansi, Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence