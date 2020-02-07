Global  

Avenging Angel Movie (1985)

Avenging Angel Movie Trailer HD (1985) - Plot synopsis: Molly, former prostitute, has managed to leave her street life with help from Lt.

Andrews.

She studies law and leads a normal life.

When Andrews is killed by a brutal gang, she returns to the streets as Angel to find his killers.

Director: Robert Vincent O'Neil Writers: Robert Vincent O'Neil, Joseph Michael Cala Stars: Betsy Russell, Rory Calhoun, Susan Tyrrell
