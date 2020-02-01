Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Staples Center To Host Memorial Feb. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims

Staples Center To Host Memorial Feb. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Staples Center To Host Memorial Feb. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims

Staples Center To Host Memorial Feb. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims

Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lakers invite Gianna Bryant's teammates to game as part of Kobe Bryant tribute

The Lakers made an emotional return to the Staples Center last night in their first game since Kobe...
CBS News - Published

Miles Brown & His Dad Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center

Miles Brown and his dad, rapper Wildchild, are paying their respects to Kobe Bryant. The 15-year-old...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX SportsMashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Los Angeles will host a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and the other victims of last month’s helicopter crash at the Staples Ce… 51 minutes ago

preslaysawrites

Preslaysa Williams RT @Essence: The Staples Center will host a public memorial to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant. https://t.co/76yqx6AqAN 2 hours ago

AdrianS81012897

Adrian Scott RT @FOXLA: CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at Staples Center beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24… 3 hours ago

AnitraMcLeod

Anitra McLeod RT @fox5dc: Staples Center to host public memorial for Kobe Bryant, 8 other helicopter crash victims https://t.co/EV3FHgowOJ 3 hours ago

westcoasthky

jonathan davis RT @LeeZeidman: All of us @STAPLESCenter @LALIVE @Lakers r honored the Bryant Family has chosen STAPLES Center to host the memorial for Kob… 4 hours ago

stellarko

Stella. RT @latimes: Los Angeles will host a public memorial Feb. 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a heli… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash [Video]NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

The 11-page NTSB report released Friday – which did not determine a cause for the crash -- stated that there was no sign that the helicopter's two engines failed before it went down in a fiery wreck.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:23Published

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.