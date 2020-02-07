Widow Of Murdered Doomsday Prepper Under Investigation

Doomsday prepper Lori Vallow was ordered by an Idaho judge to turn over her two missing children last week.

But according to Business Insider, she didn't do it.

The children have not been seen for over two months.

Officials in Rexburg, Idaho, haven't provided an update on the case because it's sealed case under the Child Protection Act.

But in Arizona, detectives are looking at Lori Vallow connections to her late husband's life insurance policy.