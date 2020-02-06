Global  

Trump Takes Victory Lap, Blasts Pelosi, Following Impeachment Acquittal

Trump Takes Victory Lap, Blasts Pelosi, Following Impeachment Acquittal

Trump Takes Victory Lap, Blasts Pelosi, Following Impeachment Acquittal

He took aim at his critics, notably House speaker Nancy Pelosi and she didn't hold back either.

Katherine Johnson reports.

(2-6-20)
