Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seven Days in May movie (1964)

Seven Days in May movie (1964)

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
Seven Days in May movie (1964)

Seven Days in May movie (1964)

Seven Days in May movie trailer (1964) - Plot synopsis: A classic of suspense directed by John Frankenheimer (The Manchurian Candidate, Ronin) and written for the screen by Rod Serling (The Twilight Zone), Seven Days in May tautly explores that possibility.

At odds are a popular general and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (Burt Lancaster) and an unpopular president (Fredric March) with a pacifist agenda.

At stake is the survival of the Republic.

A vigilant colonel (Kirk Douglas) uncovers the scheme.

But are the seven fateful days ahead enough time to derail a takeover?

The clock is ticking.

Genre: Drama Thriller Director: John Frankenheimer Writers: Fletcher Knebel, Charles W.

Bailey II, Rod Serling Stars: Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Fredric March
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

woolyfervor

topper RT @BenMank77: Paths of Glory. By far. That’s no knock on some other great parts, namely Out of the Past, Seven Days in May, Bad & the Beau… 12 minutes ago

LeeTggra

LTW3 ︻╦╤─ ❌ @mcposwusnr @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y Yes. Better movie for today than "Seven Days In May": https://t.co/pYEdyqWcn4 6 hours ago

RhubbaComedy

Rhubba People want to see a Kirk Douglas movie? People like Dr Strangelove? If only Kirk Douglas had starred in an edgy, b… https://t.co/x1ky5gETk1 7 hours ago

HeraaShaikh

👑Heraa is V.I.P 👑 | BIG BANGCHELLA | RT @XXRealaenaseyo_: #BIGBANGaenaprompts BIGBANG gets into the horror movie scenarios of famous horror movies/tropes The Ring TOP: someo… 7 hours ago

BenMank77

Ben Mankiewicz Paths of Glory. By far. That’s no knock on some other great parts, namely Out of the Past, Seven Days in May, Bad &… https://t.co/KCr2RDDxg5 8 hours ago

ChaillouY

Yann Chaillou RT @eskimogirl1949: @ChaillouY Paths of Glory for sure..but I love him in Seven Days in May.. watching him square off against a powerful Bu… 11 hours ago

kinescopeman

Lloyd Fradkin @SamOnTV My DVD movie list to watch today: My favorite Kirk Douglas movie THE VIKINGS ACE IN THE HOLE THE LIST OF… https://t.co/rXIRvFq8r5 11 hours ago

JFrayWTOP

Jason Fraley What's your favorite #KirkDouglas role? Mine are “Out of the Past,” “Ace in the Hole,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,”… https://t.co/ABtMxiKZqB 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.