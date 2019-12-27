Seven Days in May movie (1964)

Seven Days in May movie trailer (1964) - Plot synopsis: A classic of suspense directed by John Frankenheimer (The Manchurian Candidate, Ronin) and written for the screen by Rod Serling (The Twilight Zone), Seven Days in May tautly explores that possibility.

At odds are a popular general and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (Burt Lancaster) and an unpopular president (Fredric March) with a pacifist agenda.

At stake is the survival of the Republic.

A vigilant colonel (Kirk Douglas) uncovers the scheme.

But are the seven fateful days ahead enough time to derail a takeover?

The clock is ticking.

Genre: Drama Thriller Director: John Frankenheimer Writers: Fletcher Knebel, Charles W.

Bailey II, Rod Serling Stars: Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Fredric March