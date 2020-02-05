The Story of Three Loves movie (1953)

The Story of Three Loves movie trailer (1953) - Plot synopsis: A marvelous romance is a treat.

Three marvelous romances in one film is an indulgence no fan should miss.

Featuring some of the biggest stars of the 50s, The Story of Three Loves explores relationships - from the whimsical to the dramatic - recalled by passengers aboard a sleek ocean liner.

In the first story, an impresario (James Mason) loses his heart to a lovely ballerina (Moira Shearer) with tragic results.

Next, an elderly enchantress (Ethel Barrymore) uses magic to help a naive governess (Leslie Caron) find romance.

Finally, a trapeze artist (Kirk Douglas) who was responsible for the death of his last partner trains a new one (Pier Angeli), a beautiful woman with a mysterious past.

Three loves, three reasons to stay in tonight.

Genre: Drama, Fantasy Directors: Vincente Minnelli, Gottfried Reinhardt Writers: John Collier, George Froeschel, George Froeschel Stars: Pier Angeli, Ethel Barrymore, Leslie Caron