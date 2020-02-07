THE WITCH SUBVERSION movie

THE WITCH SUBVERSION movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young girl, Ja-yoon, lives with her adoptive parents after they found her alone in the woods and near death.

When strange people start appearing in Ja-yoon’s life, she falls into turmoil as her seemingly ordinary life turns upside down in a blink of an eye… Featuring an award-winning performance by Kim Da-mi and co-starring Choi Woo-shik (PARASITE, TRAIN TO BUSAN).

On Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital March 10th, 2020