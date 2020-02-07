The Arrangement Movie (1969) Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr

The Arrangement Movie trailer (1969) - Plot synopsis:Kirk Douglas and Faye Dunaway headline in this high-pitched story of a successful executive who is forced to confront the realities of his complicated life.

Writer/director Elia Kazan cast this riveting film version of his bestseller with top-flight actors who capture all the book's passions and nerve endings.

Advertising executive Eddie Anderson has success in business, comfort in marriage and a gnawing despair he can't escape.

So one morning he turns his sports car into the path of an 18-wheeler on the freeway—and toward a tumultuous future.

Kirk Douglas as Eddie, Faye Dunaway as his provocative mistress, Deborah Kerr as his uncomprehending wife, Richard Boone as his tyrannical father and Hume Cronyn as a manipulative family attorney all give performances of truth and power.

Bold.

Insightful.

Carnal.

The Arrangement is for everyone who's reached for the brass ring and come up with his/her own arrangement.

Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Elia Kazan Writers: Elia Kazan, Elia Kazan Stars: Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr