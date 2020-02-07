Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Arrangement Movie (1969) Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr

The Arrangement Movie (1969) Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
The Arrangement Movie (1969) Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr

The Arrangement Movie (1969) Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr

The Arrangement Movie trailer (1969) - Plot synopsis:Kirk Douglas and Faye Dunaway headline in this high-pitched story of a successful executive who is forced to confront the realities of his complicated life.

Writer/director Elia Kazan cast this riveting film version of his bestseller with top-flight actors who capture all the book's passions and nerve endings.

Advertising executive Eddie Anderson has success in business, comfort in marriage and a gnawing despair he can't escape.

So one morning he turns his sports car into the path of an 18-wheeler on the freeway—and toward a tumultuous future.

Kirk Douglas as Eddie, Faye Dunaway as his provocative mistress, Deborah Kerr as his uncomprehending wife, Richard Boone as his tyrannical father and Hume Cronyn as a manipulative family attorney all give performances of truth and power.

Bold.

Insightful.

Carnal.

The Arrangement is for everyone who's reached for the brass ring and come up with his/her own arrangement.

Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Elia Kazan Writers: Elia Kazan, Elia Kazan Stars: Kirk Douglas, Faye Dunaway, Deborah Kerr
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.