National Signing Day 2020: WCBI Area

Rufus harvey -- mississippi state tyrese hopkins -- southern miss josh aka - emcc tevonte bond - holmes khiry gree - hinds max hyche - icc jaquan jenkins -- coahoma tae luscious -- emcc jaylan ware -- hinds justice robinson -- holmes peyton rodgers -- emcc orien thompson -- emcc ashton wilson -- holmes khris white -- jones "it means a lot to me being a backyard kid.

That's a big feeling to be in.

I just want to come in and do work."

"both of the recruiting was good, they were great to me.

It was a hard decision so i had to talk to my parents, prayed about it, and i decided to stay home."

Trip wilson -- mississippi state hayes hammond -- mississippi state jaycob horn -- texas state ryan hampton -- texas state "i've grown up a mississippi state fan my whole life and their offense is really unique.

It's a pass heavy offense.

There's a lot of opportunities there as a wide receiver so i feel like it was the best choice for me."

"never really thought i would get the chance to play in college.

Just wanted to be a good high school football player and started building up where i was getting attention."

"coach piller was the first person to reach out to me.

He gave me the opportunity.

The defensive coordinator looked at my film.

They told me they want me to come down there.

It was like a dream come true.

I always wanted to go d-1.

Now i have my shot."

"i really didn't know if i was going to flip or not.

I was really just waiting on another offer.

When i got the offer from texas state, i was like he offered me at ole miss so i decided to go ahead and go."

An'darius coffey -- duke adavion hargrove -- northeast "they brought me that home mentality and made me feel like i can see the bigger picture other than football.

They made me feel like i can be uncommon to mississippi and be the first football player from winona to do things like this and go there play in the acc and get a duke degree.

Can't beat that!"

9 west point tj anderson - hinds jonquez roby - hinds jordan rupert - holmes dantariyus cannon - holmes tyron orr - emcc brandon harris - emcc jimothy mays - emcc robert spearmon - coahoma miller conn -- mississippi college over in columbus.... four falcons signing their letters of intent to continue on to the next level columbus' deveon boykins is off to mississippi delta, along with gerald wells... kameron jenkins signs with coahoma cc and christopher johnson signs with mississippi gulf coast rankevious johnson -- coahoma jehmiah harden -- hinds nasir brown -- hinds kaleb mosley -- hinds david haynes -- hinds niselbyion kirk -- hinds jy'keveous hibbler -- northwest kristian hopkins -- east central dre shumaker -- northwest 6 noxubee county tigers kevarious harris -- hinds jaqualon sherrod -- mcpherson jaylon barnett -- mississippi delta edward colvin -- hinds jakarion lockett -- coahoma marlon windham -- coahoma jeffery malone -- hinds --donovan turner -- holmes --devean turner -- holmes --tylan glass -- jones --shia moore -- hinds --james resh -- mcpherson allen robertson -- coahoma wcbi defensive player of the year rish alford -- east central jylon davidson -- mississippi delta alex chilcoat -- millsaps jacob cox -- mississippi gulf coast jazavion ezell -- icc pete moore -- missouri western ethan bumgarner signs with northwest davis fitch signs with belhaven university brantley prescott and carter putt sign with northeast kj smith signs with mississippi delta join eli acker and jared long who signed in the early period at west lowndes high school panthers wide receiver jherquaveus, better known as "qua" sanders signing his letter of intent with jones community college sanders served as a starter in the panthers, 8-5 season...averaging 60 receiving yards per game, 3 touchdowns in the air as well as 499 yards rushing on the ground pair of south lamar stallions sign malachi oglen -- tennessee state cameron byrd -- huntingdon college "when i took a visit up there, i really loved what they had going on with the coaching staff.

They loved me.

I loved them."

"i went to their signing day and one of the defensive coaches.

Coach west told me i would be a perfect fit there.

He said with the way their defense is it's perfection."

Three itawamba ahs indians sign to icc devean sistrunk ike chandler anthony dilworth three booneville blue devils sign with coahoma noah sisk with coahoma noah sisk davian price amoni grizzard -- saltillo wr caleb agnew -- coahoma -- pontotoc db tres vaughn -- coahoma --east webster k parker burleson -- delta state -- new hope rb braylen miller -- emcc