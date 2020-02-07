With Indiana facing blood-shortage, Rose-Hulman hosts blood drive

There's a critical shortage of blood in indiana..

We told you yesterday...350 units are needed every day in the state... that's why "versiti blood center" in terre haute is holding several blood drives this month.

We stopped by today's drive at rose-hulman institute of technology.

Students were behind it all.

Faculty involved say these drives really do make a difference..

"its maybe a child, someones mother brother sister that needs some help.

And they need a blood donation.

And everyone has a different blood type right?

And sometimes you might be that one match that they need."

There will be another drive in terre be another there will be another drive in terre haute on tuesday.

Its at the hulman memorial student union on isu's