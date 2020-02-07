Chico city leaders discuss potential rate changes to sewer connection fees

You could be paying more for your sewage connection... as the city of chico works to accommodate increased sewage waste after the camp fire.

Action news now reporter stephanie lin asks why a rate adjustment is being proposed and how soon we can expect it.

We are trying to mitigate the expenses of the future.

City leaders respond to the possibility of rate changes to your sewer connection bill.

We have pipe in the ground in the city of chico which is over 100 years old.

Which is really unacceptable.

One of several necessary improvements, city leaders say, that will be more expensive to fix, the longer the city waits.

Those are improvements we need to do and right now we don't have the rate structure to do that.

The big issue is this: after the camp fire, chico's wastewater plant processed an extra one million gallons in sewage every day.

That's since gone down to 600,000 gallons...but still, a significant spike.

The city has not raised rates, nor hired extra staff to accommodate the change.

With the shortage and the increase, we've had a lot more overtime.

There's been quite a few more hours being worked.

Standup: check out this comparison of sewage rates provided to us by the city of chico.

You can see in 2018 people living in chico paid $23.

On the other hand of the spectrum, people in colsua paid $85.

We're making final comments and adjustments.

The city, now putting the final touches on an assessment to be passed to a third-party financial analyst for review.

From there, any rate change will be shared with city council, and the public, for comment.

I don't think those adjustments will be significant.

But will probably and most likely be steady over time.

The california water environment association just awarded chico: wastewater plant of the year.

A victory city leaders say may not be sustainable, given the status quo that was stephanie lin reporting.

The city of chico saw a 20-percent population surge immidately after the camp fire.

Chico city leaders say redding, roseville and oroville have all raised their rates since the last rate survey done in 2018.