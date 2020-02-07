Global  

Manhattan Beach Moves Forward With Ban On Sale Of Tobacco, E-Cigarettes

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
The Manhattan Beach City Council this week approved an ordinance banning the sale of all tobacco products and electronic smoking devices within city limits.
