JSU is one of the top rebounding teams in the NCAA

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JSU is one of the top rebounding teams in the NCAA WEEKEND.THE JSU WOMEN’S TEAM IS HAVINGTHEIR BEST SEASON EVER IN THESWAC OUR NITTANY HOUSE --’SLIGHT ON ONE STAT.THAT IS THE FOUNDATION OF THEIRNINE AND OH MARK IN CONFERENCEPLAY.WE ARE DOING A REALLY GOOD JOBOF REBOUNDING THE BALL.THAT WOULD BE AN UNDERSTATEMENTJACKSON STATE IS EXCELLING ATREBOUNDING THE BASKETBALL THEAVERAGE FORTY FOUR REBOUND AGAME, WHICH IS SIXTH BEST.IN THE ENTIRE NCAA.THERE ARE 17 OFFENSE OF REBOUNDSA GAME IS SECOND BEST IN THECOUNTRY.WE JUST YOU KNOW, WE REALLYEMPHASIZE BEING A BEAST ON THEBOARDS.WE WERE REALLY GOOD AND ON THEBOARDS LAST YEAR AND THAT’S JUSTSOMETHING THAT OUR GIRLS TAKE ALOT OF PRIDE IN THEY WERE GOODLAST YEAR, BUT GREAT NOW A BIGREASON FOR THAT IS THE ADDITIONOF MISSISSIPPI STATE TRANSFERAMISHA WILLIAMS.SHE AVERAGES OVER EIGHT BOARDS AGAME WHICH LEADS THE TEAMALL-AMERICAN MARNIE.SHH HAMER SAYS THAT PRODUCTIONHER SHE’S BEEN A GREAT REBOUND.SO I MEAN JUST ADDING HER TO USAS HIS FRIEND PICKING BACK UPLECHE.I FEEL LIKE THERE’S JUST GO INHIS IT RELEASED A LOT OF STRESSFROM SCRATCH FROM ME ON HISKNEE.SO TO ME, I FEEL LIKE SHE WASGREAT COMING IN AND SHE HELPS USA LOT OF STUFF.SO THERE’S NO QUESTION.THEY’RE DOMINANT ON THE GLASS,BUT I ASKED WHAT MAKES THEM.SO GOOD ARE WE BAD IS NOTSOMETHING THAT YOU CAN TEACH ISSOMETHING THAT’S WITHIN AND SOTHAT TELLS ME THAT MY PLAYERSARE GREEDY.THEY HAVE HEART AND THEY PLAYEDEXTREMELY HARD AND WHEN YOU CANDO CAN CONTROL THE BOARDS ANDGOOD THINGS HAPPEN OUT OF IT.I WOULD JUST SAY JUST HARD YOUREALLY JUST ABOUT YOU KNOWDIGGING DOWN HEAVEN GOOD THING,YOU KNOW JUST REALLY JUST HAVE AHEART AND JUST BEING ABLE TOSTOP SOMEONE WILL JSU ESTOPPED.LITERALLY EVERYONE IN THE SWACSO FAR.THEY ARE STILL PERFECT INCONFERENCE AT 9:00 AND L A BIGREASON THEIR DOMINANCE O





