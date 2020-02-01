Global  

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/06/2020
0
Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Canadiens got their sixth win in eight games, 3-2 against the Ducks. htt… 10 minutes ago

Nojo13

Bruce RT @ScoutingTheRefs: Referee Dan O'Halloran is slated to work his 1,500th NHL regular season game tonight in Montreal as the Canadiens host… 11 minutes ago

DorvalTony

Tony McLean ™️ Jeff Petry scores in overtime to lead Montreal Canadiens past Anaheim Ducks https://t.co/uzfYC7kMVs 12 minutes ago

mikkwallace

Mikk w Clermont RT @hockeynight: 'Stayin' Alive' 🎼🎵Habs have claimed six out of a possible eight points so far in February https://t.co/dU4RJ6XJM3 13 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Canadiens got their sixth win in eight games, 3-2 against the D… https://t.co/sb5Jilgpac 14 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada 'Stayin' Alive' 🎼🎵Habs have claimed six out of a possible eight points so far in February https://t.co/dU4RJ6XJM3 17 minutes ago

San31habs

Sandra Harvey RT @TSN_Sports: Petry scores in OT to lead Canadiens past Ducks. MORE: https://t.co/YByVKhMKvR https://t.co/0mcgJhNM6g 22 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Petry scores in OT to lead Canadiens past Ducks. MORE: https://t.co/YByVKhMKvR https://t.co/0mcgJhNM6g 24 minutes ago


