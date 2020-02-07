WL state of the city adress

Tonight -- west lafayette mayor john dennis is preaching sustainability after his 2020 state of the city address.

Dennis says in 2019 city leaders made a plan for the evolution and growth of the community.

The west lafayette climate action plan allows for the city to lessen its impact on the environment.

Dennis says 2020 will build for the future.

For example - finding the right investors for the city and picking who can make west lafayette a better place to live.

It is not just come one come all.

We are very selective about what is being built in our community.

We want to make sure that it is complimentary to other businesses and developments within the city and more importantly we want to make sure that it fits..

Dennis adds 2020 is important because the census will take place.

He wants to make sure the count is as accurate as possible.

