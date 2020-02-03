Cholesterol is a big deal when it comes to a healthy heart// we learn more tonight in our health talk with baptist// hi.

I'm brianna cooper, a clinical dietitian at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle remember that a heart healthy diet includes low fat, low cholesterol, and low sodium.

Tonight we will discuss cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a soft, waxy substance found among fats circulating in your bloodstream.

Cholesterol is found in animal products, such as fatty meats, eggs, milk, cheese, and shrimp.

It is recommended to limit your intake of cholesterol to less than 200 mg per day.

Cholesterol amounts can be found on the nutrition facts label on the food's package.

Certain health conditions, your lifestyle, and your family history can increase your risk for high blood cholesterol.

Some of these risk factors cannot be controlled, like your age or family history.

But you can take steps to lower your risk for high cholesterol by changing things you can control.

Here are some tips for reducing your risk for high blood cholesterol: ?

Limiting intake of saturated and trans fats.

?

Consuming 20-30 grams of fiber per day.

Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grain products ?

Choose nonfat or low fat dairy products, such as 1% or skim milk and low fat yogurt and cheese ?

Choose leaner types of meat, such as chicken, turkey, or fish.

?

Use egg whites instead of whole eggs.

?

Try to include a "meat-less" meal at least once a week.

Substitute beans or tofu for meat entr?es.

?

Limit fried foods and choose healthier cooking options such as baked, grilled or roasted more often.

Join us next time on health talk with baptist when we will discuss sodium.