DRIVERS IMPACTED SNOW JB 9

A winter weather alert across the tr?state?

As the snow falls and temperatures drop.

There's a concern for slick spots?

Especially at bridges and intersections.

But fortunately?

Crews have been out?

Treating conditions ensuring everyone's safety.

Joylyn bukovac has been out in the elements all day?

And she joins us live from evansville with more.

Joylyn?

Right now the roads are wet from the drizzle of flurries we've been seein?

But as the roads cool dow?

They could freeze.

There's a few things you should know before starting your car before going to work tomorrow.

"obviously you can't start you car, can't go to work, that leads to other problems."

Bon?chilling temperatures can wreak havoc on your car.

"we generally see a higher traffic flow whenever the weather changes for the worst."

Jonathan robinson says when the weather changes?

Your car needs to be at its best to get you to where you need to go safely.

One common problem?

Ruining drivers' mornings is not being able to start their car.

Typically?

This means there's a battery problem.

"the cold weather just absolutely kills how your battery acts.

You always want to make sure your battery is good and strong and your alternator is charging real good.

Otherwise you may not be able to get out in the morning and start your car."

Not being able to stop and sliding off the road are other problems drivers face which is why checking your tires' tread regularly is importan?

Especially ahead of winter weather.

"otherwise you can start slipping and sliding on the road."

Those aren't the only hazards drivers fac?

Some drivers take off in a hurry without being able to see.

"you see so many people take off going to work and their window half cleaned off and they can't see good."

Even though you should never let your car idle?

Experts say letting your car run for a few minutes before taking off benefits more than just your comfort and melting some of that frost off your windows.

"letting it warm up is not just for the heating purposes, but it's also because of the components inside of the engine."

Robinson says driving with a freezing cold engine changes the consistency of the oil which can in turn harm your transmission.

"you can do some internal damage to your vehicle if you're not careful."

Even though tomorrow is frida?

You may want to leave your house sooner than usually so you can let your car warm up before you drive off and fill up your car with gas/.

You also won't want to be in a rush with a possibility of ice on the road.

Joylyn bukovac 44news.