Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

- in just a few minutes.

We now know the name of the albaama officer that was killed during a chase late last night.

North alabama attorney general jay town identified the kimberly police officer as nick o'rear.

You are taking a look at the scene on 1-65 late last night.

The kimberly mayor confirms the officer was shot during the pursuit.

He was helping out another agency.

The suspect in that shooting is behind bars right now.

Officers took preston johnson and three others into custody this morning.

That was after a short manhunt.

Right now, we know johnson was a career criminal, and was arrested in morgan county at one point!

North alabama us attorney general jay town released a statement today on o'rear's passing.

Town said, "our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers."

He went on to say, "this tragedy is yet another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face while we enjoy the safety they provide




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect [Video]Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 13:03Published

Family Of Man Fatally Shot By Prince George's County Police Officer Demands Justice [Video]Family Of Man Fatally Shot By Prince George's County Police Officer Demands Justice

Attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing the family, spoke to the public Thursday morning saying the family wants justice after the sudden loss of their loved one.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.