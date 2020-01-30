Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

- in just a few minutes.

We now know the name of the albaama officer that was killed during a chase late last night.

North alabama attorney general jay town identified the kimberly police officer as nick o'rear.

You are taking a look at the scene on 1-65 late last night.

The kimberly mayor confirms the officer was shot during the pursuit.

He was helping out another agency.

The suspect in that shooting is behind bars right now.

Officers took preston johnson and three others into custody this morning.

That was after a short manhunt.

Right now, we know johnson was a career criminal, and was arrested in morgan county at one point!

North alabama us attorney general jay town released a statement today on o'rear's passing.

Town said, "our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers."

He went on to say, "this tragedy is yet another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face while we enjoy the safety they provide