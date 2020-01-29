Global  

Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment

Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment

Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment

Larry goes one-on-one with constitutional scholar and member of President Trump's legal defense team Alan Dershowitz, who explains why his views on impeachment have changed from those he previously held during Bill Clinton's Senate trial.
