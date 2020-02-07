ISU vs Loyola MBB

Hello and welcome back.

Two weeks ago, the isu men's basketball team traveled up to chicago to take on the loyola ramblers.

Loyola ended up thumping isu in that contest, sending the sycamores back home with a 75-55 loss but since that night, the sycamores have won their last three games.

Isu welcomed the ramblers to the hulman center as they looked to remain unbeaten at home.

1st half, jake laravia finds jordan barnes at the top of the arc.

Jb hits his defender with a step back three pointer, count it!

Isu up by five early.

Tied at 12 now, christian williams passes to tyreke key.

Key rises and fires for three.

It's good.

Isu retakes the lead.

Under 7 minutes now, tre williams passes to christian williams and he gets the three to drop at the horn.

Isu leads by six.

Next trip down the floor for isu, c-will finds cam bacote for the corner three.

Isu starting to pull away from loyola 30-21.

Under four to play in the half, laravia with the quick pass underneath the rim for the key lay in.

Isu leads by twenty at the halfway point 43-23.

2nd half action, laravia with the impressive footwork leads to the easy bucket.

State in firm control of this contest.

The freshman finished with 15 points and 12 boards.

It got to a point where every shot was taken by isu felt like it was destined to go in as key bangs in this three.

The junior had 18.

The sycamores avenge that twenty point loss from two weeks ago and manhandle loyola 68-39.

The trees are now 10-0 at home, 7-4 in confernce play, and winners of their last four games.

<just a great win.

Obviously to get an outcome like that is a little unexpected, but before the game, we've been playing pretty good and competiting at a pretty high level, i just told the guys i think we got more.

These guys handled us pretty easily up there at their place and had beat us a few straight and they hadn't seen the real us.

We were pretty darn good at both ends of the floor.

Just a good all-around performance for us.> <going back to the first time we played loyola we didn't really give it any effort on the defensive end.

I think collectively we all took that to heart and wanted to show everybody on the court that we got a new team and that this is how we actually