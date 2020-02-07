Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ISU vs Loyola MBB

ISU vs Loyola MBB

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
ISU vs Loyola MBBISU destroys Loyola
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISU vs Loyola MBB

Hello and welcome back.

Two weeks ago, the isu men's basketball team traveled up to chicago to take on the loyola ramblers.

Loyola ended up thumping isu in that contest, sending the sycamores back home with a 75-55 loss but since that night, the sycamores have won their last three games.

Isu welcomed the ramblers to the hulman center as they looked to remain unbeaten at home.

1st half, jake laravia finds jordan barnes at the top of the arc.

Jb hits his defender with a step back three pointer, count it!

Isu up by five early.

Tied at 12 now, christian williams passes to tyreke key.

Key rises and fires for three.

It's good.

Isu retakes the lead.

Under 7 minutes now, tre williams passes to christian williams and he gets the three to drop at the horn.

Isu leads by six.

Next trip down the floor for isu, c-will finds cam bacote for the corner three.

Isu starting to pull away from loyola 30-21.

Under four to play in the half, laravia with the quick pass underneath the rim for the key lay in.

Isu leads by twenty at the halfway point 43-23.

2nd half action, laravia with the impressive footwork leads to the easy bucket.

State in firm control of this contest.

The freshman finished with 15 points and 12 boards.

It got to a point where every shot was taken by isu felt like it was destined to go in as key bangs in this three.

The junior had 18.

The sycamores avenge that twenty point loss from two weeks ago and manhandle loyola 68-39.

The trees are now 10-0 at home, 7-4 in confernce play, and winners of their last four games.

&lt;just a great win.

Obviously to get an outcome like that is a little unexpected, but before the game, we've been playing pretty good and competiting at a pretty high level, i just told the guys i think we got more.

These guys handled us pretty easily up there at their place and had beat us a few straight and they hadn't seen the real us.

We were pretty darn good at both ends of the floor.

Just a good all-around performance for us.> &lt;going back to the first time we played loyola we didn't really give it any effort on the defensive end.

I think collectively we all took that to heart and wanted to show everybody on the court that we got a new team and that this is how we actually




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarnyBishop1

Marny Bishop RT @SpokesmanSports: 🏀 #Gonzaga shakes off sluggish first half, thumps Loyola Marymount 85-67 📰 Analysis by @SRJimm: https://t.co/IT06KMg… 26 seconds ago

HIVAIDSGROUPPH

HIV&AIDS ADVOCACY GROUP PH Announcement: Activity: "Positive thinker" Recollection Date: February 29, 2020 Time: 9am-4pm Venue: St. Camillus P… https://t.co/8B6c6QlWWP 38 seconds ago

Justin_SDSJ

Go PADRES! RT @JonRothstein: Gonzaga and Saint Mary's hold up their respective ends of the bargain; both win tonight against Loyola Marymount and San… 10 minutes ago

MihchaelO

MO1711 @KateOBoyle2 @JamesMartinSJ His "authority" doesn't come from God but from whom St.Ignatius of Loyola called "Our Enemy.' 12 minutes ago

revjoess

Joe Stewart-Sicking RT @LoyolaEducation: Happy National School Counseling Week! We want to show our appreciation to the faculty, alumni, and students of Loyola… 14 minutes ago

WWETNAFanatic24

RealityTVSportJunkie #NCAAM: (2) Gonzaga defeats Loyola Marymount 85-67 - Gonzaga remains undefeated in WCC play - Top Performers: Eli S… https://t.co/BT6LDZzddS 19 minutes ago

hahnvillesports

Hahnville Athletics Big congratulations to Hahnville HS Alumni Swimmer (‘16), Warren Massimini for winning the 50 freestyle for Loyola… https://t.co/KvGznp8MUd 28 minutes ago

Freddy3x_ynotme

Iknowfredd5 RT @NL24Basketball: Jayson Kent picks up a offer from Coach Tavaras Hardy from Loyola University Maryland out of the Patriot League. @PrepH… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.