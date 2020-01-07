Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Connor McDavid's dazzling goal

Connor McDavid's dazzling goal

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Connor McDavid's dazzling goal

Connor McDavid's dazzling goal

Connor McDavid blazes past a defender, then makes a move to his forehand and goes top shelf to double the Oilers' lead in the 1st
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McDavid torches Flames for breakaway goal [Video]McDavid torches Flames for breakaway goal

Connor McDavid is up to his old tricks, taking the pass off the boards and pulling away from the Flames for another gorgeous goal

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:54Published

Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate [Video]Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid blows by Morgan Rielly and puts the puck past Michael Hutchinson to give Edmonton the 6-3 lead over the Maple Leafs. The goal was McDavid's first career goal in..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.