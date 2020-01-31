Global  

Legacies S02E13 You Can’t Save Them All

Legacies S02E13 You Can’t Save Them All

Legacies S02E13 You Can’t Save Them All

Legacies 2x13 "You Can’t Save Them All" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - AND SO IT BEGINS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows.

Meanwhile, Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision.

Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star.

Jessica Sanders directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#213).

Original airdate 2/13/2020.
Legacies Isn't Rid of Kai Parker Just Yet, Chris Wood Says

What a wild ride to the prison world that was. In tonight's episode of Legacies, Chris Wood made his...
E! Online - Published

Grieving Pelinka: Bryant legacies will live on

Rob Pelinka said the legacies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant "will live on -- and gain even more power and...
ESPN - Published


