PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

- - elsewhere at southern miss... - first-year head men's basketbal- coach jay ladner has landed a - big time juco transfer... in th- form of p-r-c-c point guard tae- hardy.- according to juco-- recruiting-dot-com... hardy has- given his verbal commitment, to- the golden eagles... who get- a guy that's averaging 17 point- per game... on a- loaded 17-0 wildcats squad.

- hardy will have two years of- eligibility remaining...- having spent his freshman - season, at east carolina.

- he's also putting up more than- three rebounds... and - three assists...