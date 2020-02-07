Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

At Southern Miss, first year Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Ladner landed a big time JUCO transfer in the form of PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss

His - sophomore year.

- - elsewhere at southern miss... - first-year head men's basketbal- coach jay ladner has landed a - big time juco transfer... in th- form of p-r-c-c point guard tae- hardy.- according to juco-- recruiting-dot-com... hardy has- given his verbal commitment, to- the golden eagles... who get- a guy that's averaging 17 point- per game... on a- loaded 17-0 wildcats squad.

- hardy will have two years of- eligibility remaining...- having spent his freshman - season, at east carolina.

- he's also putting up more than- three rebounds... and - three assists...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RonTekulve

Ron Tekulve RT @WXXV25: PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss https://t.co/yj2vPySXj0 https://t.co/fOzvHwtXFR 15 minutes ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 PRCC Point Guard Tae Hardy commits to Southern Miss https://t.co/yj2vPySXj0 https://t.co/fOzvHwtXFR 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.