Financial Focus: USDA, Amazon

Financial Focus: USDA, Amazon

Financial Focus: USDA, Amazon

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

For those looking to cut costs on their grocery bill, the USDA has published a monthly food plan to help.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric deliver vans they hope will be on the road by 2022.

It's the largest order in history.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
