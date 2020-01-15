Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a string of inmate deaths in the last few months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Weather permitting.

The united states department of justice opened an investigation into conditions at mississippi's prisons.

This after more than a dozen prison deaths since the first of the year.

Wtva's evan hensley joins us with more on todays announcement.

The announcement was made this afternoon.

The department of justice will focus on the mississippi-run prisons at parchman... along with the "southern mississippi correctional institute", "central mississippi correctional facility" and "the wilkinson county correctional facility".

The federal investigation will focus on whether mississippi department of corrections protects its prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners.

They'll also focus on whether there is adequate suicide prevention and mental health care at the state-run facilities.

Prison issues have been the focus for lawmakers for several months.

In a statement today... mississippi attorney general lynn fitch says she "had conversations with the department of justice and others about next steps... and will work closely with the u.s. department of justice in their investigation to ensure safety and justice for all parties."

Governor tate reeves says he and state lawmakers are working on a plan for improving prisons.... which includes a task force dedicated to finding a new commissioner.

Emily?

This evening... the southern poverty law center issued a statement.

They say.

"mississippi's prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, and aren't safe for anyone.

Mississippi department of corrections needs to address these problems as quickly as possible."

New at 10, special



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

im_JessSayin

Jessie Big Spoon 🥄🤗 RT @WTKR3: Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths https://t.co/mMKDYLgvjb https://t.co/tmfb7XZXN7 1 day ago

WGNTCW27

WGNT CW 27 Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths https://t.co/i4euu8E6X2 https://t.co/ksMuY4qrSI 1 day ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths https://t.co/mMKDYLgvjb https://t.co/tmfb7XZXN7 2 days ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News 'Heinous, corrupt and evil': Feds investigate after 15 dead in Mississippi prisons https://t.co/SVOdXaqM6W 2 days ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister 'Heinous, corrupt and evil': Feds investigate after 15 dead in Mississippi prisons https://t.co/9Gx60Hh22T 2 days ago

TheMovieProjec1

The Movie Project U.S. feds investigate after 15 dead in Mississippi prisons https://t.co/gvlAxLVlXZ 2 days ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin ‘Heinous, corrupt and evil’: Feds investigate after 15 dead in Mississippi prisons https://t.co/QIKivhrNDV 2 days ago

BigDog2k2

BigDog2k2 RT @Overlooked_Inc: 'Heinous, corrupt and evil': Feds investigate after 15 dead in Mississippi prisons. Download the app or click on https:… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' [Video]Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, — secured..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.