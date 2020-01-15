Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Weather permitting.

The united states department of justice opened an investigation into conditions at mississippi's prisons.

This after more than a dozen prison deaths since the first of the year.

The announcement was made this afternoon.

The department of justice will focus on the mississippi-run prisons at parchman... along with the "southern mississippi correctional institute", "central mississippi correctional facility" and "the wilkinson county correctional facility".

The federal investigation will focus on whether mississippi department of corrections protects its prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners.

They'll also focus on whether there is adequate suicide prevention and mental health care at the state-run facilities.

Prison issues have been the focus for lawmakers for several months.

In a statement today... mississippi attorney general lynn fitch says she "had conversations with the department of justice and others about next steps... and will work closely with the u.s. department of justice in their investigation to ensure safety and justice for all parties."

Governor tate reeves says he and state lawmakers are working on a plan for improving prisons.... which includes a task force dedicated to finding a new commissioner.

This evening... the southern poverty law center issued a statement.

They say.

"mississippi's prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, and aren't safe for anyone.

Mississippi department of corrections needs to address these problems as quickly as possible."

