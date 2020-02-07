Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reactions to Senate Vote

Reactions to Senate Vote

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Reactions to Senate VoteThe senate voted to acquit President Trump on Wednesday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Reactions to Senate Vote

Tonght..

The impeachment trial of president trump has come to an end.

Today.... the uás senate voted (not to remove the president from office.xxx impeachment donald john trump, president of the united states, is not guilty as charged in the first article of impeachment the republicaná led senate acquitted president trump on article 1 á abuse of power... and on article 2 á obstruction of congress..

With only one republican senator crossing party lines.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out what people in our area think of the senate's decision.

He joins us live now in mason city.

Nick á tell us what people george and katie á folks are telling me they're just glad to have the whole thing over and done with.

No one is probably happier than president trump, who can now concentrate on getting reá elected in november.xxx "what a week he's had.

The debacle down in iowa for the democrats, his speech last night and the state of the union and todays' acquittal, he's had quite a week."

Economics instructor and political observer rayce hardy says president trump has been racking up the wins lately, which may improve his chances of winning a second term as our nation's chief executive.

While critics of house leadership believe the impeachment was entirely politically motivated, hardy points out that in similarly partisan times niether of president trump's immediate predecessors faced impeachment.

"it was 21 years since clinton.

We had eight years of bush, no impeachment.

The democrats didn't like bush.

Eight years of obama.

No impeachment and the republicans didn't like obama."

Hardy says the impeachment went forward against trump, not because of politics, but because there was suspicion of wrongdoing.

"a huge number of people believed what president trump did was breaking the law."

And while many have grown weary of impeachment, mason city resident merle brockshus thinks senate leadership should have allowed witness testimony.

"i'm glad it's over but i do feel that they should have allowed some people i talked to off camera tonight tell me they want congress to go back to solving some of the problems in this country, like health care.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.//// thank you nick..

Here's a look at how our local representative s voted... minnesota senators amy klobuchar and tina smith both voted to convict the president on both articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile on the iowa side... senators joni ernst and chuck grassley both voted to acquit./// after a calm stretch of days




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Callocal1

Callocal Dingo Head Donny jr. The***who kills caged animals. CNN's John Berman and John Avlon discuss the reactions Sen… https://t.co/TlhHJx8YKg 3 hours ago

saraaaaawilson

Sara Wilson RT @BrianM_Johnson: Trump was acquitted by the Senate yesterday. Read about the vote and Senators reactions to it in my latest story with @… 11 hours ago

BrianM_Johnson

Brian Johnson Trump was acquitted by the Senate yesterday. Read about the vote and Senators reactions to it in my latest story wi… https://t.co/7ritREjXbF 11 hours ago

PenDailyNews

Peninsula Daily News ACQUITTAL REACTIONS: One thing Democratic and Republic party leaders had in common following President Donald Trump… https://t.co/lXjTFjWDB7 12 hours ago

KamAur333

Kam Aur @politico I want to hear reactions from religious conservatives to these comments by Trump. Also want to hear their… https://t.co/1lxDfb67Ve 12 hours ago

KamAur333

Kam Aur @CNNPolitics @cnnbrk I want to hear reactions from religious conservatives to these comments by Trump. Also want to… https://t.co/Q775PVwOc6 13 hours ago

foxcarolinanews

FOX Carolina News SC, NC Lawmakers issue reactions to Senate's vote to acquit President Trump https://t.co/0eJeEWPWma 20 hours ago

PBPoliticsFins

Antonio Fins #ImpeachedPresident was largely a partisan affair from start to end. So why would the reactions to the… https://t.co/LQiTUQ4pQ8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.