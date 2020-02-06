National Signing Day: Five Snider Panthers Put Pen to Paper

Hey good evening everyone... use all the analogies you want..

Put pen to paper..

Signed on the dotted line..

It doesn't matter...plenty of locker room stars got to perfect their john hancock today...it's national signing day 20-20 edition...and we begin at snider... five panthers putting pen to paper this afternoon to continue their football careers... jermaine wells is headed to d-3 powerhouse mount unior to play for the purple raiders... jon barnes junior is off to rose hulman to suit up for the engineers...jayshawn underwood made things official with the naia national runner ups marian knights...and alonzo derrick and lenny bennett are u-indy bound..

3