PRESIDENT TRUMP ACQUIT

The two week long impeachment trial of president donald trump comes to an end tonight.

Republicans now claiming victory after the senate votes to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment.

Trump now becomes the third u.s. president to survive the daunting senate vote and will remain in the white house.

Natalie brand joins us from capitol hill as the partisan divide continues.

(nats?

Vote count 1)2/5/2020 4:19:51 pm the senate a judges pres donald not guilty in first article of impeachment (track 1)in an historic vote, the republica?

Led senate acquitted president trump on article 1?

Abuse of power...and on article 2?

Obstruction of congress (nats vote count 2) (wipe natso?

Sen.

Mitt romney/ (r) utah)"my faith is at the heart of who i am.

(stops and fights back tears)" (track 2)earlier, utah republican mitt romney made an impassioned speech to announce his decision.

He voted guilty on abuse of power.

(sot?

Sen.

Mitt romney/(r) utah)"were i to ignore the evidence that has been presented, and disregard what i believe my oath and the constitution demands of me for the sake of a partisan end, it would, i fear, expose my character to history's rebuke."

(wipe sot?

Sen.

Kevin cramer/(r) north dakota)15;22;10;0 3 cramer: well mitt romney is wrong occasionally.

He is wrong in this case.

(track 3)moderate democrats joe manchin, kyrsten sinema and doug jones stuck with their party and voted to convict the president.

(sot?

Sen.

Doug jones/(d) alabama)"our country deserves better than this."

(standup: natalie brand/cbs news/capitol hill)"house democrats say investigations into the trump administration will continue, regardless of the senate trial outcome."

(track 4)house judiciary chair jerry nadler has indicated he wants to subpoena former national security adviser john bolton after the senate voted down a resolution to call him as a trial witness.

According to a new york times report, bolton writes in an upcoming memoir that president trump personally asked him to pressure ukraine on investigations into the democrats.

President trump has denied the allegations.

Natalie brand, cbs news, capitol




