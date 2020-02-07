Two Oxford High seniors continue family legacy through football

Full scholarship to a college with just a nine percent acceptance rate to play your favorite sport..

Imagine sharing that opportunity with your high school teammate and friend..

And then imagine carrying on a family legacy that dates back generations..

Well for two oxford high state champions..all that you're imagining right now became a reality on national singing day..

Take a look..

((nats)) "my little nest is clearing out."

"i remember one time when he was about three or four and i was deploying to afghanistan and they dropped me off at the airport and he was about this tall and he just balled..."

Growing up clay cromwell and john meagher grew up watching their father's serve in the military...after signing their offcials letters of intent, clay and john are following in their fathers footsteps through football... "i always wanted to serve my country and play football."

"it allowed me to serve my country through the unites states marine corp.

And also play football."

In clay's time with the oxford high football team... he caught four passes for 60 yards, racked up five sacks, and 37 total tackles... ((nats)) john threw for 3742 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, in addition to 1729 rushing yards as the chargers quarterback..

((nats)) but for them this opportunity is bigger than the game of football, it's about continuing a family legacy..

"it's a game really, preparing for the academy is so much more than that."

"he said dad i guess i don't need to break the family tradition, he was like you went to navy and my brother went to navy so i guess i should go to navy."

And although their parents wanted them both to go wherever they wanted...clay and john are excited to remain teammates and life long friends while serving the country..

"when times are rough to know that there's someone elsed you know real well like clay going through it and going there with a friend already, it something you can rely on and it'll help out alot."

