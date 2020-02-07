New film series featuring African American female directors opens in Milwaukee

Global  

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
The Oriental Theater celebrates Black History Month by showing films directed by African American women about African American women.

It is part of Milwaukee Film's Black Lens Film Series.
