Another Group Of Americans Heading Home From Coronavirus Outbreak Zone In China
Another Group Of Americans Heading Home From Coronavirus Outbreak Zone In China
CBS4's Rudabeh Shahbazi reports this comes as Japan says 41 new cases have been discovered on a quarantined cruise ship.
