President Donald Trump Takes Victory Lap Following Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Takes Victory Lap Following Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Takes Victory Lap Following Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Thursday at the White House, one day after his acquittal in the impeachment trial; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Newspaper headlines: Trump 'off the hook' after 'historic' trial

US President Donald Trump appears on Thursday's front pages following his impeachment trial...
BBC News - Published

Senate Votes Down Democrats' Witness Demand In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Republican-majority Senate has rejected Democrats' demand for additional witnesses in the...
Eurasia Review - Published



Now-Acquitted President Trump Takes Victory Lap At The White House

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on his rather long and off-script appearance, surrounded by his Republican allies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:15Published

Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment

Larry goes one-on-one with constitutional scholar and member of President Trump's legal defense team Alan Dershowitz, who explains why his views on impeachment have changed from those he previously..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:17Published

